Dechencholing HSS wins Thimphu cross country race

Aug 26, 2017

Dechencholing Higher Secondary School was crowned as the champion of the Thimphu cross country running race held today in Thimphu. More than 280 students from over 26 schools in Thimphu and Punakha participated in the annual event.

Cross country running race is different from other running races. The sport requires runners to sprint over dirt, jog downhill and mount uphill as well.

In the girls’ senior category, Tandin Wangmo of Dechencholing higher secondary school secured first position, two places up from last year. She completed the 8 kilometre race in just 48 minutes.

“I am taking part in such a race for the third time now,” said Tandin Wangmo. “Last year, I stood third and for this year, I’ve worked very hard.”

For Kinley Tshering from the same school, the race was completely a new experience. However, it didn’t stop him from coming first in the senior boys’ category. He completed the race in just over 30 minutes.

“I didn’t expect to win but many of my friends told me that I can do it,” said Kinley Tshering.

The Bhutan Amateur Athletic Federation (BAAF) conducts the cross country race annually with support from the Bhutan Olympic Committee (BOC). It says the cross country races have more benefits than other races.

“We have to run in mud, uphill and downhill,” said Kinzang Dorji, a Coach with BAAF.

“It is not like track or road running races. The cross country race is more helpful for the body as it involves more physical activity.”

The one day race ended with the awarding of cash prizes and trophies to the winners and the participants.