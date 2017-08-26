3 CDCL employees injured in an explosion

Aug 26, 2017

Three employees of Construction Development Corporation Limited (CDCL) in Samdrup Jongkhar were injured in an explosion at a blasting site. All three are being treated at the district hospital.

While one of them is to be discharged tomorrow, one will be referred to the Monggar Regional Referral Hospital tomorrow.

The incident took place yesterday around 2:30 pm at the site of a tunnel construction for the Neraamari Project in Gomdar Gewog. They were drilling a rock for blasting when the incident happened.

CDCL officials say the explosion could have been caused by leftover explosives. Officials added that they usually make sure to clear all explosion materials after every blasting. They have no idea how some got left behind.