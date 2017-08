Bhutan loses to India in U-15 SAFF Championship

Aug 25, 2017

(Update): Bhutan lost 3-0 to India in the semifinal of the ongoing under-15 SAFF Championship, today.

The young Bhutanese team was no match to the tall and strong Indian players. In the other semifinal, Nepal defeated Bangladesh 4-2 to setup a final showdown with India on August 27.

Bhutan will now play Bangladesh for the third position on the same day.