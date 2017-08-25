Opposition demands government to stop corporatisation of JDWNRH

Aug 25, 2017

The Druk Phuensum Tshogpa (DPT) has demanded that the Government stop its move to corporatise the Jigme Dorji Wangchuck National Referral Hospital (JDWNRH).

In a press release issued, today, DPT says that the Government is trying to pave-way for privatisation of public health facilities and services, and that the move violates Article 9, Section 21 of the Constitution of Bhutan which mandates the state to provide free access to basic public health services in both modern and traditional medicines.

“The state policies should be protected and the rule of law respected,” the party stated.

DPT says it is not right for the government to blame the Royal Civil Service Commission and the Pay Commission as being hindrances to enhance the pay and allowances of the specialists at the JDWNRH.

The press release also mentions that, “blaming the RCSC, a constitutional body entrusted to ensure a just and competent administration, for the failure of the government is both sad and worrying.

“The corporatisation of the national referral hospital would effectively deprive the poor and humble from availing quality health services,” stated the release.

However, the DPT says, provided clear policy, they are agreeable to the idea of opening up the opportunity for private health services.

“Therefore, we demand that the Government stop its vested interests and hypocritical move to corporatise and privatise public health services.”

In another press release issued, today, the Druk Phuensum Tshogpa say the Government’s refusal to release the Labour Force Survey Report of 2016 is a clear act of deception, and is obstructing the citizen’s right to information.

“The release of the report was deliberately held up due to fear of exposing alarming unemployment figures.”

The DPT says, that the Labour Force Survey Report was published in the past irrespective of other surveys reporting on the same subject. “LFS Report is the principal reference report for labour and employment matters. Therefore, it must be released irrespective of other surveys reporting on the same subject,” stated the release. “This is a mere excuse.”

The Government had earlier decided not to publish the report citing duplication of information with the Bhutan Living Standard Survey and the National Population and Housing Survey.