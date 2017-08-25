Trongsa Penlop Rolling Trophy Golf Tournament underway

Aug 25, 2017

The 23rd annual golf tournament- Trongsa Penlop Rolling Trophy started from today in the capital.

Nearly 170 golfers are taking part in it. The tournament is one of the most eagerly awaited and prestigious annual event hosted by Drukair, Royal Bhutan Airlines.

For the next three days, golfers will compete in five different categories. The Trongsa Penlop Rolling Trophy golf tournament was initiated in 1994 to promote the game in the country.

The tournament will end on August 27.