Bhutan hosts IRC meeting for the first time

Aug 25, 2017

Bhutan hosted the second annual meeting of the International Relations Committee of the Olympic council of Asia for the first time in the capital.

His Royal Highness Prince Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck, the President of the Bhutan Olympic Committee chaired the meeting, yesterday.

The International Relations Committee is one of the standing committees under the Olympic Council of Asia responsible to facilitate, promote and strengthen the relationships within the Olympic family.

The meeting this year focused on various initiations to implement its plans and activities for the following year.

The ten member committee will also focus in promoting the 2018 Asian Games and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.