Merag PS in need of boarding facility

Aug 25, 2017

Merag Primary School in Trashigang is in need of a boarding facility. The issue was raised by Merag Gup during the Dzongkhag Tshogdu.

At present, Merag Primary School provides breakfast and lunch for over 160 students. However, Merag Gup said it would be convenient if the students are provided with dinner and accommodation in school.

“Merag people live in the village just for three months. We migrate to other places with our cattle and during that time no one is there to look after children,” said Merag Gup, Lam Rinchen.

The gup also said it hampers the children’s academic performance. He said children spent their morning and evening times playing as there is no one to guide them.

“Children solely depend on what is taught by the teachers in the class. When the students complete their class six from Merag School, they continue their studies in Phongmed. Teachers there say the standard of the class six students are not even at par with class three students of Phongmed. As a result, most drop out.”

During the Tshogdu, the Chief Dzongkhag Education Officer said the school is not eligible for boarding.

However, the meeting decided to propose it to the Ministry.

The school was established in 1987 with 88 students.