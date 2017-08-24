Royal tour concludes

Aug 24, 2017

His Majesty The King arrived in Thimphu today, following a Royal Tour of the Southern Dzongkhags of Chhukha and Samtse.

His Majesty granted an Audience to the retired armed force personnel at the Chhukha Dzong this afternoon, and to the students of the Gaeddu College of Business Studies, enroute to Thimphu.

This morning, His Majesty visited Samtse Dratshang and granted an Audience to Dzongkhag officials of Samtse.

Yesterday, His Majesty offered a Ganesha statue for Tashicholing mandir and granted an Audience to the armed force personnel based in Tashicholing, and their families at various RBA camps.

In Samtse, His Majesty visited the Shivalaya Mandir, and granted Audiences to the students of Samtse College of Education, as well as the retired armed forces personnel of Samtse dzongkhag, and the officers from the Royal Bhutan Army and Royal Bhutan Police.

His Majesty graced the launch of the inaugural Foreign Service Programme of the Royal Institute of Governance and Strategic Studies on August 16. His Majesty also granted audience to regional heads of various government agencies based in Phuentsholing, and visited the Amochu Land Reclamation and Township Project.