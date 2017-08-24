Forestry officials trained on SMART patrolling

Aug 24, 2017

Forestry officials from national parks, wildlife sanctuary and Sarpang Forestry Division were trained on how to use Spatial Monitoring and Reporting Tool or SMART patrolling in Sarpang. They were also taught how to use CyberTracker, a data collection mobile app.

SMART is a conservation tool for forestry officials to monitor, evaluate and improve the effectiveness of conservation management. The tool can be used to monitor animals and identify threats such as poaching or diseases. It can also help measure individual work output.

“Right now we are using CyberTracker and DATA is being downloaded and is being mailed,” said Phub Dendup, the Chief Forestry Officer of Sarpang Forest Division.

“But if we are moving towards CyberTracker, which we are already piloting, the SMART connecting has platform and facilities to locate each and every individual in the field. In that way, it really helps us in monitoring individual staff as well as addresses the security concerns of particular staff in the field.”

“This software is compatible with any types of mobile,” said Sonam Wangdi, Forest Ranger, Royal Manas National Park.

“With this facility, we can record any data in the field such as tiger footmarks. We can also record cases of illegal timber felling and details of poachers and kind of actions taken as per the rule.”

The training is part of the Department of Forest and Park Services’ effort to roll out the tool at the national level. SMART was first piloted at the Royal Manas National Park in November 2013.

Around 50 foresters from the Royal Manas National Park, Phibsoo Wildlife Sanctuary, Jomotshangkha Wildlife Sanctuary, Jigme Singye Wangchuck National Park and Sarpang Forest Division took part in the training.