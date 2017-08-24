Lives affected after flood washes away bridges in Gangzur

Aug 24, 2017

Over 30 households in Gangzur Gewog in Lhuentse remain affected after the flood last month washed away two suspension bridges. Locals are now required to take a detour, which has increased travel time.

The bridges that were washed away are the Kyidloong Bridge and Rotpa Bridge. The flood damaged the abutment of the Kyidloong Bridge, making it dangerous to use. The damage is Rotpa Bridge is even bigger.

“We don’t have a bridge to go to Geysa Lhakhang to make water offering,” Nima Dema, a villager.

“If we use Kyidloong Bridge, it takes only 15 minutes to reach the road point,” said Pema Wangda from Thimyul Monastic School. “But now with the bridge not usable, we use the detour, which takes us an hour to reach the road point. We would be grateful if the bridge is renovated immediately.”

“We have reported the issue to the dzongkhag and are hoping the bridges would be reconstructed,” said Sonam Lhamo, a woman from Kyidloong-Somshing chiwog in Gangzur Gewog.

The dzongkhag has removed Rotpa Bridge and it is also planning to remove the Kyidloong Bridge. People have been asked not to use the bridge.

The damage to the bridges has also affected students from Rotpa who study in Thimyul Lower Secondary School.

“The problem is only during summer,” said Jambay Wangchuk, the Dzongda of Lhuentse. “Winter time, there is no problem. So, if we can get budget we will build Bailey Bridges this year itself.”

Last month’s flood also affected roads, livestock and damaged over fifteen acres of farmland in the gewog.