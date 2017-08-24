Ossay roadblock on Gelegphu-Zhemgang highway cleared

Aug 24, 2017

The Gelegphu-Zhemgang highway is now open to traffic after the roadblock at Ossay was cleared yesterday evening.

Around 170 stranded vehicles resumed their journey today. According to the roads department, heavy shower and boulders at the site delayed the clearing work.

The highway was blocked since Friday evening after some stretch of the road was washed away. Ossay is almost 25 kilometres away from Gelegphu.