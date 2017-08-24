PE results out, only 927 of over 3,000 graduates get through

Aug 24, 2017

A total of 3,409 university graduates sat for the Preliminary Examination (PE) of the Bhutan Civil Service Examination (BCSE) 2017. Only 927 of them have managed to pass the PE exam.

The cut-off percentage this year is 50 per cent. The Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC) declared the results this morning.

The pass percentage this year decreased by 47 per cent from last year. Of the 3,500 graduates who sat for the PE last year, 2,600 graduates made it through.

The 927 university graduates who made it through the exam will sit for the main exam, the BCSE 2017, in October. They will compete for the 494 job vacancies in the civil service.

The PE is conducted to test the minimum standard required for a candidate to sit for the main examination. Thirty three MBBS graduates were exempted from the Preliminary Examination.

Meanwhile, the RCSC, for the first time this year, will conduct a drug test before commissioning the qualified graduates into the civil service. Those who test positive will be rejected for the civil service. They will be, however, given a chance to start all over again next year, which means they will have to start with PE.