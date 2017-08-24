Bhutan to host an Asian Parliamentary meeting

Bhutan will host the first Asian Parliamentary Assembly Standing Committee meeting on Social and Cultural Affairs next week.

Parliamentarians from 20 member parliaments of the Asian Assembly will participate in the three-day meeting scheduled to take place from August 31 to September 2.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, who is also the Vice Chair of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly Standing Committee on Social and Cultural Affairs, during a press briefing, said the members will discuss draft resolutions in nine areas.

The resolutions include promotion of cultural diversity and protection of cultural heritage in Asia, collaboration in health equity and protection and promotion of the rights of migrant workers.

The meeting will also look at resolutions pertaining to Asian parliamentarians against corruption, effective cooperation in combating illicit drug trafficking in Asia and promoting inter-faith dialogue and harmony among world religions.

The Assembly was established in 1999 to promote peace and regional cooperation to strengthen human rights protection and democracy. It comprises 42 member parliaments and 16 observers.

Bhutan became the member of the Asian Assembly in 2006.