6 new projects proposed for 2017-2018 economic cooperation with Japan

Aug 23, 2017

The Bhutanese government proposed assistance for six new projects to the government of Japan for the next cycle of the 2017 – 2018 economic cooperation. The annual consultation meeting for the purpose was held in the capital today.

The government is requesting for additional 400 power tillers under its farm mechanization programme. The Japanese government had already committed to provide 353 power tillers due to arrive next year.

The assistance proposals also include construction of a fabrication laboratory for the College of Science and Technology in Phuentsholing and request for farm road machinery among others. The submissions are based on the findings of the Bhutan’s Needs Survey 2017.

“We also requested for a project under the health sector in order to improve diagnostic services in the centres,” said Kuenzang from the Gross National Happiness Commission.

“We also requested for restoration of infrastructure such as bridges and protection of land eroded due to flash-floods.”

The Japanese government, in the last period of the cooperation, committed almost $11m through various Grant Aid Projects and Grassroots Grant Projects.

“Recently we have provided the rural road construction equipment and we also supported training centres for women in Thimphu and we would like to continue this,” said Kenko Sone, Japan’s Economic and Development Minister.

“We will continue to support the development of Bhutan and from today’s discussion, we are hoping that we will continue to provide assistance in various fields and also provide funding assistance.”

Japan is one of Bhutan’s main development partners and provides assistance in four main sectors of agriculture and rural economy development, economic infrastructure development, social development, and strengthening of good governance.

The diplomatic relations between the two countries was established in 1986.