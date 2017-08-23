Vehicles overcrowding hospital entrance raises safety concerns

Cars, including taxis, overcrowding the entrance to the new block of the national referral hospital is a common sight. For some, it has become a safety concern. They fear it could lead to accidents.

Earlier, cars were not allowed to the entrance. But in 2015, the hospital allowed cars till the entrance for drop-off and pick-up of patients who needs to be aided with wheel chairs and stretchers.

“The vehicles were allowed to enable the patients to come to the hospital easily and without difficulties,” said Lhab Dorji, the President of the National Referral Hospital.

But the taxi drivers ended up using it to their advantage. Private cars can also be seen among the line.

If they continue to wait in line instead of leaving after dropping off patients, hospital officials said they will be forced to close off the entrance to all vehicles.

“If they refuse to cooperate, we will close access to all vehicles,” said Lhab Dorji.

If need be, help will from sought from traffic police, said the officials.