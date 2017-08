Fire guts house in Tang

Aug 23, 2017

A two-storied traditional Bhutanese house was gutted by fire at Namkha village of Tang Gewog in Bumthang yesterday.

No causalities were reported as the only occupant of the house, a 73-year-old woman was outside milking the cows.

According to Bumthang Police, the fire started from the kitchen through a leakage in the chimney of Bukhari or wood-fed stove.

Meanwhile, the Dzongkhag Kidu Office handed over a semso to the victim.