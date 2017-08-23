2 houses on brink of collapse in Wangdue

Two houses in Bjenag Gewog in Wangdue Phodrang are on the verge of collapse due to continuous rainfall and recent landslides.

The house owner claim that the Wangdue-Trongsa road widening works carried out a few years ago has further added to the problem.

One of the house owners, Dorji has been spending sleepless nights for the past two weeks. Earlier this month, the landslide eroded a part of his land including his toilet and water post. He fears if measures are not taken, the entire house will be washed away.

“This is the only land I have and I constructed this house for my children with great difficulties,” he said. “Now I don’t feel safe to stay here.”

The family vacated the house and currently staying at their neighbour’s place.

Similarly, a few meters away from Dorji’s house, Tshewang Rinzin had also vacated his house. He said the foundation of his house has been weakened after the area below his house eroded recently. And without a proper gabion wall, Tshewang is worried that his entire paddy field might also erode.

He visits his house everyday to monitor the situation. For now he can only wish for the protection works to complete at the earliest. “We feel that works need to be carried out soon before any disaster occurs.”

The situation was reported to the concerned agencies. A team from Department of Roads (DoR) along with other concerned officials visited the sites.

The affected households were provided with tarpaulin sheets as immediate measure. The DoR also constructed drains to divert the water flow from the paddy fields.

The DoR’s Chief Engineer in Lobesa, G. M Rai said precautionary works such as construction of gabion walls are being carried out. He added necessary help will be rendered but for a permanent solution they have to wait till the monsoon is over.