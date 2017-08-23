Farm road construction rekindles hope for Yuloongtoed villagers

People of Yuloongtoed village, previously known as Bukay A under Samtse Gewog are happy as the much awaited farm road construction begins.

Until now, in absence of a road, locals have to walk for about an hour carrying everything on their back.

It also hampered in carrying out development activities in the village.

“Villagers struggled to build houses as the materials such as sand, aggregate and cement could not be transported there,” said the Tshogpa of Sa-tshamchhu_Tshongdzom, Tarmid Lepcha. “Also even if villagers focus on farming and growing vegetables, they can hardly market out.”

A villager, Thakur Singh Ghallay, said, they have to struggle while taking sick people to the hospital in Samtse. “The swollen river in summer made it harder. And on the way some patient even died.”

Some villagers said no officials visited their village until now due to lack of road.

The 4.1 kilometre farm road, which is under construction, will benefit over thirty households.

People from the village took part in the ceremony to begin the construction of the farm road, which was attended by Information and Communications Minister last month. They are hopeful that the road will be ready in about a month’s time. “The road will bring us peace and improve our living standard,” said a villager.

Some have even started growing vegetables for commercial purposes.