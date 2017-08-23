Life expectancy and health care cost

Aug 23, 2017

Life expectancy in Bhutan has increased from 32 per cent in 1960 to 69.83 in 2015, according to a health survey. While an increased life expectancy means a good thing, it could also mean an increased health care cost in the coming years.

“There will be numerous medical problems, which will include non-communicable diseases, and so the health care cost in the coming years can go up drastically,” said Dr. Ugyen Dophu, the Secretary of the Ministry of Health.

Globally, countries spend more than 8 per cent of their total GDP on health. Bhutan currently spends only a little over 3 per cent of its total GDP on health care, which is by far too less.

“The present GDP expenditure on health will not be sufficient. We will need to allocate more percentage or increase GDP expenditure on health in coming years,” added Dr. Ugyen Dophu.

Meanwhile, the health ministry said the drastic improvement in the life expectancy over the decades indicates an improvement in the overall health of the Bhutanese. “It means there is improvement in public health service to the population of Bhutan, so people are healthier,” said Dr. Ugyen Dophu.

“It also indicates that the health ministry is performing well,” added the doctor.

The life expectancy for Bhutanese women is 70.11 years and for men 69.57 years.