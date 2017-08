Bhutan lost to Bangladesh by 3 goals

Aug 22, 2017

Bhutan went down to Bangladesh 3-nil in the ongoing under-15 SAFF Championship.

The match played, at the ANFA Complex in Nepal today, saw Bhutan concede a goal mid-way through the first half and another two in the second half.

Bhutan will now play the winner of tomorrow’s match between Nepal and India in the semifinals on August 25.