Kanjur transmission draws thousands of devotees

Aug 22, 2017

The ongoing Kanjur oral transmission at Kuenselphodrang in Thimphu is attracting over twenty five thousand devotees from within and outside the country such as Nepal, Ladakh, Darjeeling and Sikkim.

Kanjur is considered as one of the most precious and profound teachings of Buddha Sakyamuni. It is believed that just by hearing a line from kanjyur will enable one to attain enlightenment gradually.

The Kanjur is the translated words of Buddha’s teachings from Sanskrit into Tibetan language. It includes the entire 84,000 different teachings that Shakyamuni gave to his disciples. It is the integral part of any teachings and receiving Kanjur lung is as good as receiving entire Buddhist teachings.

“In olden days, people used to recite Kanjur in times of droughts to get rainfall. So It has the power to create rain besides preventing and stopping misfortunes in present life,” said Trashigang’s Lam Neten, Khenpo Karma Rangdrol.”Since it is the main teaching of the Buddha, it has the power to attain enlightenment. So one must receive Kanjur Lung,” he added.

It is believed that receiving oral transmission would enable devotees to accumulate merit, which is the basis to generate wisdom and compassion. It’s not just about sitting and listening to the lung, but how you pray is more important.

“We should pray that the kanjur lung you received should benefit everyone on this earth and free every sentient being from samara.”

This is the fourth time His Holiness The Je khenpo is presiding over kanjur Jalung in the country. It’s conducted for the peace and prosperity of the country and also to further spread the teachings of Buddha. program which will end in November.