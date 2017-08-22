City bus drivers and conductors tests negative for drugs

Aug 22, 2017

None of the city bus drivers and conductors of Thimphu, who came for drug test, tested positive. The Bhutan Narcotics Control Authority (BNCA) conducted the test recently.

Over 70 city bus drivers and conductors came for the test.

The Assistant Programme Officer of BNCA, B.B Poudyel said, the test kit will detect about ten different types of drugs. “It includes commonly used drugs such as marijuana, SP+ and some tablets,” he said. “Drivers are required to provide their urine samples and the result will be shown within three to five minutes.”

There are 49 city buses in Thimphu and every day, seven to eight thousand people, including students, use the service.

B.B Poudyel said the drug test will ensure drug, alcohol and tobacco-free public transportation service.

“We conducted the test upon the request of the City Bus Service of Bhutan Post.”

The BNCA plans to carry out similar drug tests for taxi and public transport bus drivers as well.