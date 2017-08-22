Towards corruption free 12 FYP

Aug 22, 2017

In an effort to reduce corruption in the 12th Five Year Plan, the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) is sensitizing the Dzongdas, heads of autonomous agencies, Thrompons and other officials.

The consultative meeting touched upon ethics and integrity management and other corruption prevention strategies.

The total budget outlay for the 12th Five Year Plan is expected to be 39 percent more than the 11th Five Year Plan outlay. And with the increase in capital share by 50 percent in the local government, ACC says the possibility of corruption is higher.

“We are now proposing concrete activities that agencies can work on to reduce corruption or unethical practices in the agencies, ” the ACC’s Director Karma Thinley said.

The ACC is also expecting the agencies and organizations to incorporate integrity measures in systems like procurement, human resource and information to curb corruption.

“For example, about 49 percent of the complaints that come to ACC are all administrative in nature.

“So, if the head of the agencies take actions on the administrative complaints that were reported, it indicates the intolerance to corruption,” he added.

Meanwhile, the ACC will continue to meet with head of the ministries, armed forces, judiciary, civil society organizations, media, corporation and financial institutions by the end of this month.

Bhutan is currently ranked the 27th cleanest country out of 176 countries. Bhutan targets to be the 20th cleanest country by 2020. But officials said the target looks ambitious as countries ranked above Bhutan are all developed and have tighter anti-corruption system.