Triple Six, PDCP wins Intra Dzongkhag monsoon volleyball

Aug 22, 2017

Team Triple Six won the finals of the second Intra Dzongkhag monsoon league volleyball tournament in women’s category in Pema Gatshel.

The final was played yesterday. Triple Six defeated Pema Gatshel Middle Secondary School.

In men’s category, PDCP won against the Hospital team. Sixteen teams, including 4 women’s team, took part in the three-day tournament.

It was organized by a volleyball enthusiast to revive and promote the sport in the Dzongkhag.