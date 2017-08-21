Eye Camp treats nearly 900 patients in Punakha

Aug 21, 2017

The eye camp in Punakha, this year, saw the highest number of people turnout. Almost 900 people were treated during the week-long camp.

Some 87 patients underwent eye surgery. Last year, close to 700 patients were treated at the camp.

People from all parts of the country came to avail themselves of the medical services.

“It is a blessing in disguise,” said one of the patients, Sangay Dorji. “For senior citizens like me, they held our hands and gave us preferences. I feel truly humbled for the initiative,” he added. Free spectacles were also provided to the patients.

The eye camp was focused on the rural population who could not manage the expenses themselves. People were provided with free transportation, food and logistics.

The 17 member team including two surgeons from National Referral Hospital carried out the task.

Most of the patients had cataract. A cataract is a clouding of the eye’s natural lens, which lies behind the iris and the pupil.

It is the most common eye disease in the country and leading cause of blindness in adult population.

There are over 1500 cataract backlog in the country. The camp was aimed at supplementing the existing services in the hospitals across the country.

Tarayana Foundation in partnership with health ministry, Bhutan Power Corporation and KEPKO South Korea organised the camp.

The follow up of the camp will be conducted on August 29. The Eye Camp ended on August 19.