Villagers blame Kholongchu blasting for damage to homes

Aug 21, 2017

The people of Koenchholing village of Khamdang Gewog in Trashi Yangtse say blasting works at the Kholongchu hydroelectric project is damaging their homes.

Koenchhoeling village is located across the project site along the line of the sight of the blasting sites. About 30 households in the village complain that the vibration caused by the blasting works has caused numerous cracks on the walls of their houses.

51-year-old Gyem Dorji is one of the affected villagers. He has three small houses, all built with loan money, which he has yet to pay off. Gyem Dorji is distraught that his houses are being damaged even before the loan could be cleared.

He says the walls could collapse any time and that he and his family live in the constant fear.

Gyem Dorji thinks the people carrying out the blasting works are not certified blasters and lack experience. “If they are certified, the blasting works would not have caused such damage to our properties,” he said. “If the damage was minor, we wouldn’t have made any noise. Also, if it was just my house, I would not have made any issue out it. But it’s not just me. About 30 households are affected.”

“Cracks have developed everywhere,” said Wangmo, another affected villager. “As a woman, I don’t know what to do to fix the cracks.”

“Earlier, there were no cracks but it started appearing after the project works began,” said Tandin Zam. “When they carry out blasting, the vibration is intense. I don’t know whether it’s because they are using excessive amount of explosives or they lack experience.”

“When the blasting occurs, it feels as if the house will collapse,” said Dorjila. “The vibration even shattered window glasses. Last year, around September, I was sleeping and the wall collapsed suddenly. After that, I had to support the walls with logs.”

The people say the blasting at the project is done about three to four times a day. They have written to Khamdang Gewog Administration about the issue.

The Joint Managing Director of Kholongchu Hydro Energy Limited, meanwhile, said officials from the Dzongkhag, Gewog and the project will visit the village to inspect the damage caused to people’s homes.

He also said that they always ask the contractors not to use large charges during detonation.