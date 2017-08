Bhutan defeats Sri Lanka in the ongoing SAF U-15 Championship

Aug 21, 2017

Bhutan’s under-15 national team defeated Sri Lanka 6-nil in the ongoing Under-15 South Asian Football Federation Championship in Nepal.

Bhutan scored five goals in the first half and added their sixth in the 90th minute of the match. Sri Lanka had lost to Bangladesh 4-nil in their opening match.

Bhutan will play with Bangladesh tomorrow.