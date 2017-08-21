Takin City beat BTCL to win BCCB Super League 2017

Aug 21, 2017

Team Takin City defeated BTCL to win the BCCB Super League 2017. In the finals played yesterday, Takin City set up a target of 240 runs for BTCL to chase.

While batting, BTCL, despite a strong start failed to capitalise and collapsed under pressure. They were ultimately bowled out. Takin City won the match by 18 runs.

The winners and runners up were awarded a cash prize of Nu 200,000 and Nu 100,000 respectively.

The tournament was organised by the Bhutan Cricket Council Board.