Lhuentse local leaders seek clarification on Shingkhar-Gorgan road delay

Aug 21, 2017

Local leaders in Lhuentse want to know what is causing delays in the construction of the road from Shingkhar to Gorgan. As the works remain stalled, the local leaders say the delay has affected the blacktopping of Maedtsho’s Gewog Centre road.

Also, they say arable land in Maedtsho got damaged as the road has to be routed through the gewog.

Raising the issue at the 3rd Dzongkhag Tshogdu, Maedtsho Gup Gembo said it’s about time the government gives them a definite answer on whether it’s in a position to construct the road or not.

“From what I heard, I believe the road construction is being kept on the hold since it has so many negative implications on the environment,” said Kuenzangla, the Mangmi of Jarey.

“But I feel it is important for government to weigh the impacts on the environment against the benefits the road would bring for the people.”

An engineer with the Department of Roads in Monggar, Galey, told the Tshogdu that the National Environment Commission and the Thruemshingla National Park have not yet issued environment clearance. He added while he is not in the position to clarify the people’s doubt promptly, the government has allocated budget for the road construction this year.

“During her visit, the Works and Human Settlement minister had said the government has allocated Nu 1.5 m for the road construction this year,” said the DoR engineer.

The Tshogdue has decided to submit the resolution to the government and the concerned ministry for the review.

“We would like to request the government to complete the works before its tenure comes to an end,” said Kuenzang Minjur, the Tshogdue Chairperson.

The issue was also discussed in the last Dzongkhag Tshogdue. The people hope to receive some response from the government this time.