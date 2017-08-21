Under-15 national team wins Women’s League

The Under-15 national team has been declared the winner of this year’s Women’s League. They beat five other teams to win the title.

Sonam Choden and Deki Lhazom of the winning team said they are proud of themselves. “Other teams and players are older than us and it’s a proud feeling that we have after winning,” they said. “Proud because we were able to match the older players.”

Avalokita Under-17 FC came second after defeating FC Tertons two-nil. Trophy, medals, and certificates were awareded to the top three teams at the Changlimithang on Saturday.

The other teams that took part in the league are Druk United FC, Thimphu City FC and Mandala FC.

Druk United FC was the only team that failed to score a single score during the entire league, which saw ten matches. The team conceded a mammoth 196 goals.