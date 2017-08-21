BNCA fines 17, collects Nu 85,000 in Paro

Aug 21, 2017

Bhutan Narcotics Control Authority (BNCA) fined 17 people and collected around Nu 85,000 for illegal possession of tobacco and smoking in public places in Paro town during the recent inspection.

Currently, a team from BNCA assisted by Royal Bhutan Police is in the town sensitizing and creating awareness on existing Tobacco Control Act and its rules and regulations. “We are carrying out periodic sensitizing and awareness programme particularly with the shop keepers,” said BNCA’s Chief Programme Officer, Ugyen Tshering.

According to the officials, most of the Drayangs and entertainment centres in Paro town have a separate and proper smoking room. Despite this, a few people are found in possession of tobacco products. “Over the last two days we came across only a few shopkeepers in possession of tobacco products and a few smoking in the public places,” the Chief Programme Officer added.

He said those entertainment centres without a separate smoking places were given a time to built one.

A person found smoking in public was fined Nu 500. The owner of the centres were also fined Nu 1,000 for not monitoring when people were found smoking in open spaces besides having a designated area.

The officials are planning to carry out such programme in Paro and other districts in future.