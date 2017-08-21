Man jailed for trying to kill musk deers

Aug 21, 2017

Bumthang district court sentenced a 50-year old man from Lhuentse to 3 years imprisonment for attempting to kill musk deers within Wangchuck Centennial National Park’s territory in January this year.

The man was also charged for ‘escape from lawful custody’ after he eluded from the Park’s custody. The man was also convicted in 2014 for killing 7 musk deers and a bear. His second forest offence grades his crime as felony of fourth degree as per the Penal Code of Bhutan 2004.