Machines to vend condoms in Phuentshogling

Aug 21, 2017

Residents of Phuentshogling can now get three condoms with Nu 5 in less than half a minute.

The first ever condom vending machine was installed at the Road Safety and Transport Authority’s building in Phuentshogling on August 17.

The machine can be operated like an Automated Teller Machine or ATM. One can insert Nu 5 note, press a button to choose the row where the condom is kept and enter it. A person can then collect three pieces of condom.

Residents of Phuentshogling welcomed the initiative.

“It is a very good initiative. We can now get condom 24/7,” said a local resident, Karma Choden. “The use of condom will not only prevent from sexually transmitted diseases but also protects us from unwanted pregnancy and teenage pregnancies,” she added.

In a week’s time, seven such machines will be installed at various locations in the city.

“Until now people buy condoms from shops and hospitals, which is not comfortable,” said kipchu, another resident of Phuentshogling town. “Now, we can get condoms like the ATM machines. It will benefit us,” he added.

As a pilot project, the health ministry plans to install fifty such machines in eleven districts. This is to reduce the misuse of condom and prevent HIV/AIDS in the country. Each machine costs Nu 125,000.