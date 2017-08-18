Fuel card introduced for government pool vehicles

Aug 18, 2017

Government pool vehicle drivers in the country will now have to use a card while refuelling their vehicles. The finance ministry, in collaboration with Bank of Bhutan, launched the fuel card in the capital today.

The introduction of fuel card for government pool vehicles is among the many initiatives of the finance ministry to digitalize the payment facility and move towards a cashless economy.

Finance Minister Namgay Dorji said the initiative will promote transparency while refuelling. “Also, for any business, carrying cash is risky. There are chances of losing it. It will also help in proper maintenance of books of account,” added the minister.

The move will also help better manage the government’s cash flow. Today, of about Nu 300 million spent annually on maintenance of government pool vehicles, 70 percent is used for Petroleum Oil lubricants.

“From there most of the money is paid in advance to the fuel station,” the Finance Secretary Nim Dorji said. “Now with the introduction of fuel card, government will save in terms of cash because payment will be made when only fuel is being used.”

To start with, 31 fuel cards were distributed to various government agencies based in Thimphu. The finance ministry plans to implement the use of such a card across the country as well.