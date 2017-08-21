Emerging honey farmers of Bumthang

With a good market for organic honey in the country, beekeeping is increasingly becoming popular among the farmers of Bumthang.

It has been a part-time job and an extra source of income for Bumthaps for years. There are already more than 140 beekeepers in the district today and many more are looking forward to take up the farming.

About 35 trainees are currently attending a beekeeping training at the National Beekeeper’s Cooperative. Among them, 30 are attending such a training for the very first time.

“We learned everything that we need before carrying out beekeeping business,” said a trainee, Kelzang Lodey from Chhoekhor. “They said they will support us in the future while setting up our own farm,” he added.

Another trainee from Tang, Pema Tshomo said attending such trainings will help them to get a job which is less arduous.

“Nowadays, there are so many young people who go to towns and cities and find it difficult to get jobs. I think there is no need to go out looking for jobs. Beekeeping is good enough,” she said. “It is not a job that demands carrying heavy loads, working in sun or rain; it’s only a few hours’ work in a day.”

The cooperative conducts beekeeping trainings twice a year. The training is crucial for any beginner for better prospects of income generation through beekeeping.

“We are encouraging those students who had dropped-out of school and other youths for the beekeeping training. There is a lot of demand for honey in the market and we are not able to fulfil that,” said the Chairperson of National Beekeepers’ Cooperative, Tul Bahdur Chhetri.

“There’s overseas demand from countries such as Japan, Singapore and even India but whatever we produce covers only 60 percent of the domestic demand,” he added.

A single beehive fetches around Nu 18,000, according to the cooperative’s board member, Sonam Rinchen. “We have been supporting young people who are interested in beekeeping through trainings and marketing their products,” he said. “Most people think beekeeping is an immoral job but if we feed the bees on time and manage their hives properly, there is no way of committing sin,” added the Sonam Rinchen.

The number of members at the cooperative has been constantly increasing over the years. With about 30 in 2015, the cooperative today has more than 80 members. And many are considering becoming the new honey farmers of Bumthang.