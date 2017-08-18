National drama festival kicks off

The first ever national level drama festival is underway in the capital. The festival began from August 16.

Hundreds of students including teachers from schools in Thimphu are attending the festival every day.

The festival is showcasing 50 best dramas selected from 200 dramas produced by schools across the country.

In the first night, Ugyen Academy staged the Tryst with King Lear. King Lear is a tragedy written by William Shakespeare. It depicts the gradual fall into madness of King Lear, after giving up his kingdom and inheritance to two of his three daughters based on their flattery of him, bringing tragic consequences for all.

The festival consists of self-written scripts to Namthars and Shakespearean plays.

Education Minister Norbu Wangchuk said such activity will “raise the English and Dzongkha language proficiency of the students.”

“It promotes creativity and also because now we have Namthars and Shakespeare in our curriculum, these drama would complement the curricular studies,” said the minister adding that the drama will help to raise self confidence and discover student’s talents.

The festival, which is open to the public, will end October 5 with the staging of Ling Geasr Gyalpo by Karmaling Higher Secondary School of Samdrup Jongkhar. The education ministry initiated performing arts with the reintroduction of Shakespearean plays in the curriculum last year.