Dengue fever remains a health concern

Aug 18, 2017

With hundreds of people infected with dengue fever every year, the mosquito-borne disease remains a health concern particularly in the country’s south. Proper management of water stored in containers at home is vital to keeping the disease at bay but health officials say people ignore this crucial preventive measure.

With outbreaks reported in Phuentshogling, Samtse, Samdrup Jongkhar and Gelephu, more than 300 dengue cases have been reported so far this year.

The Department of Public Health says in many cases, the disease is spread by mosquitoes breeding in poorly managed water stored in containers in people’s homes.

“The most effective method is to clean and scrub the sides of all containers if possible,” said Dr. Karma Lhazin, the Director of the Department of Public Health.

“Empty the water, clean the container and fill it with water. If they can do that every week, it is very effective. If the containers are big and they have these cemented tanks inside their houses to store water for washing, they should ensure that it is very tightly lidded.”

Dr. Karma says authorities can also play their part by ensuring continuous water supply. She says people would not have to collect and store water if there is no water shortage.

She added that people have a misconception of necessarily having to undertake a dengue rapid test. The test, she explained, is important only for the surveillance of the disease, and not for treating it.

The first dengue outbreak in the country was reported in 2004, over 2,600 people infected. Since then, almost 6000 people have fallen sick to the disease and 20 lost their lives.