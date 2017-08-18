A project to support CSOs launched

Aug 18, 2017

The Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in the country are now expected to be able to reach out to more disadvantaged groups. That’s because a project called “Support to Civil Society in Bhutan” was launched in the capital yesterday.

Funded by the European Union, the project aims to strengthen the diverse roles played by the CSOs by providing them with necessary funds and trainings.

“The primary objective is to support and strengthen the contributions of CSOs towards the 11th and 12th FYP objectives, specifically in the field of Sustainability and Good Governance,” said Tashi Pem, the Country Director of HELVETAS.

The Bhutan Kidney Foundation is one of the CSOs in the country. Its Executive Director, Tashi Namgay, said such support will enable the CSOs in the country to grow stronger.

“Many CSOs are faced with problems related to funds,” said Tashi Namgay. “As far as Bhutan Kidney Foundation is concerned, we seek funds from various kind hearted donors and this is how we survive.”

The project worth over 170 million ngultrum expects to reach about 60% per cent of all registered CSOs and about 200 community based organizations. Today, there are 51 registered CSOs in the country.