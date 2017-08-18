Govt. to amend acts that allow it to grant fiscal incentives

Aug 18, 2017

The Lhengye Zhungtshog has decided to propose the amendment of all laws that empower the government to grant fiscal incentives. The laws will be tabled as urgent bills in the upcoming session of the parliament.

The move is aimed at ensuring all laws are consistent with the resolution the parliament passed in June to treat fiscal incentives as a money bill.

“From here on, to ensure the government of the day treats fiscal incentives as a money bill, there are a few acts which need to be amended as it empowers the government to grant exemptions,” said Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay.

“So, today, when we have the opportunity, when it’s our responsibility, if we don’t make the amendments, it would be difficult in the future.”

The acts in question are the Income Tax Act of the Kingdom of Bhutan 2001, Sales Tax, Customs and Excise Act 2000 and Customs Act 2017. These acts give the finance ministry the authority to grant various exemptions and tax holidays to individuals, companies and businesses in the public interest and on satisfactory justifications.

According to the finance ministry, for a developing economy, with limited domestic productive capacity, fiscal incentives play a key role in boosting private sector growth and attracting Foreign Direct Investments.

The ministry stated with the submission of the Fiscal Incentives 2017 as a money bill, the government has paved way for a Parliamentary debate in deciding the fiscal incentives to be granted.

“If the details of the fiscal incentives granted are not submitted to the parliament or made aware to the public, there would be risks of government becoming corrupt,” said the Prime Minister.

“The fiscal incentives could be granted just for personal benefits or to benefit relatives or friends. Therefore, the government decided that if fiscal incentives are treated as a money bill, it will foster transparency and reduce the chances of corruption to some extent.”

As per a news release, the cabinet also requests the Speaker of the parliament to consider seeking the Supreme Court’s interpretation with respect to the issue of fiscal incentives granted before 8th May.

“Many are now aware of the procedure for fiscal incentives henceforth but they will question about the exemptions granted before,” said the Prime Minister. “So to clear this doubt, during the 9th session of the parliament, the Speaker decided to seek the Supreme Court’s interpretation on the issue. In line with that, we are now requesting the Speaker to do so.”

During the Fiscal Incentives 2010 implemented from 2010 to 2015, the estimated revenue forgone was around Nu 4.9bn. Similarly, the revenue forgone from the 1st January 2016 till 7th May 2017 was Nu 1.1bn. The incentives were announced in line with the Economic Development Policy.

The finance ministry, as authorized by the Income Tax Act 2001, announced the first set of comprehensive fiscal incentive in the form of Tax Incentives in 2002 to stimulate private sector growth and generate employment.