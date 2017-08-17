Monggar, Trashigang farmers receives Semso Soelra for crop damage

Aug 17, 2017

Farmers in nine gewogs in Monggar affected by the recent windstorm, rain and drought received Semso Soelra from His Majesty the King.

About six hundred acres of maize fields belonging to over seven hundred households were reported to have been damaged by rain, drought and windstorm in Monggar in April and July months.

Zimpon Wogma Yonten Phuntsho from the Office of the Gyaltshab in Gyalpoizhing and Monggar Dzongda Ugyen Sonam handed over the soelra of Nu 3.95 m to the affected farmers.

The distribution of the semso soelra began last week in Thang-Rong, the worst hit gewog, and ended yesterday with Kengkhar and Jurmed Gewogs.

As a gratitude to His Majesty The King, the recipients of the Semso Soelra offered Zhabten and butter lamps for the long life and good health of His Majesty.

In Trashigang, over 250 households of Samkhar and Bidoong Gewogs received Semso Soelra from His Majesty The King. Trashigang Dzongda handed over the soelra to the victims.

Windstorm destroyed over 46 acres of maize and potatoes fields belonging to the affected households in the two gewogs. Trashigang and Monggar are among the nine Dzongkhags where windstorm had damaged major crops this year.