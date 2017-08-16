Calls for an increase in load ceiling for trucks working with Druk Satair

Aug 16, 2017

The local leaders in Pema Gatshel say the current load ceiling of 10 metric tons is hampering the business of truckers working for the Druk Satair Corporation Limited in Pema Gatshel.

Raising the issue at the recent Dzongkhag Tshogdu, the local leaders said trucks should be allowed to carry more load.

A six wheeled truck cannot carry over 10 metric tons of load as per the Road Safety and Transport Authority (RSTA) Act.

Currently, trucks ferrying gypsum for the Druk Satair Corporation are all six wheeled, and as per the rule, they cannot carry more than 10 metric tons. But for them it is profitable to carry more. So, to avoid highway checking, trucks overloaded with gypsum, ply during the night.

“It is not convenient for us to carry just 10 tons,” said Sangay Penjor, a trucker with Druk Satair Corporation Ltd.

“The price of fuel and spare parts has increased. It is convenient for those who own the truck themselves. For someone like me who drives other’s truck, it is a problem. We have to carry excess load to support our family but we are fined when we carry excess load.”

“We cannot earn enough to repay our loans if we transport just 10 tons,” shared Langa Tshering, another trucker with the Druk Satair Corporation Ltd.

“The old trucks can carry only 8 tons but now trucks can carry up to 15 tons. So if the capacity is increased to around 13 tons, it will be helpful.”

“If we carry just 10 tons, we are paid around Nu 6, 000,” said Jamtsho, also a trucker with the Druk Satair Corporation Ltd.

“From that, we spend around Nu 5,000 on fuel and so we are just left with a little over Nu 1,000.”

Raising the issue at the recent Dzongkhag Tshogdu on behalf of the truckers,

Gup Sangay Chophel of Shumar Gewog the trucks of today can carry up to 15 tons compared to around 8 tons in the past. “We talk about self sufficiency but I think we are not allowing those who are willing to work to work,” he said.

The members pointed out that with the current ceiling, the chances of accidents along the highway are high as truckers rush to make more trips to earn more.The Tshogdu decided to forward the issue to the RSTA.