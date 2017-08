Windstorm affected Nanong farmers receive semso soelra

Aug 15, 2017

Ninety-two households of Tshatshi and Tokarey Chiwogs in Pema Gatshel received a cash semso soelra from His Majesty The King.

A sum of Nu 325,000 was handed over to the affected households by Pema Gatshel Dzongdag today.

More than 42 acres of maize crops were damaged by July 17 windstorm.