Festival to promote, preserve mushrooms in the country

Aug 15, 2017

Bhutan earned over Nu 20m from the export of Matsutaki mushroom last year. Records maintained by the Agriculture and Forests Ministry show that over 4,900 kilograms of Matsutaki mushroom were exported, most of it to Japan.

To further promote and preserve varieties of mushroom in the country, the third annual mushroom festival began today at Geneyzampa in Thimphu.

Tourists and farmers of Ge-nyen Gewog attended the festival at Geneyzampa which started off with the famous Matsutake soup.

Apart from displaying different types of mushrooms, it also gave the farmers an opportunity to earn cash from the sale of mushrooms. Some of them even prepared different mushroom cuisines to be sold at the festival. “The festival is an opportunity for the villagers to make income,” said Ge-nyen Gup Karma Gyeltshen.

Besides local demand, there has also been an international demand for Matsutake.

“We made good income from the export of Matsutake mushroom,” said Agriculture Minister Yeshey Dorji at the festival. “Therefore this festival aims to promote and preserve the mushroom in the country.”

With huge crowd of people involved, the festival also aimed at educating people on edible and non edible mushrooms.

The festival, first started in 2015, is being funded by the Tourism Council of Bhutan.