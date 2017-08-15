Autsho town to get fuel depot

Aug 15, 2017

Refilling car tanks and LPG cylinders is an expensive and time consuming affair for the residents of Autsho town in Lhuentse. In the absence of a fuel depot in the town, the motorists drive all the way to the fuel depots in Lhuentse or Monggar, which is 35 and 40 kilometres away.

This will not be necessary soon as the town is finally getting a fuel depot. A land has been identified in Jachung under Tsaenkhar Gewog for the establishment of the depot during the economic affairs minister’s recent visit to the town.

The site is a few kilometres away from the town. “It will be a little far from Autsho town and this is for reliability and also for safety purposes,” said the economic affairs minister Lekey Dorji. “We don’t want to put the fuel station in the town itself. Before we complete our term, we would like to complete the fuel station.”

The town and gewog residents welcomed the news. “Today, I went to Lhuentse, travelling 40 kilometers just to refuel my car,” said Phuntsho Wangchuk. “We would be grateful if a fuel station opens here.”

Experts from the Indian Oil Corporation will visit the site to conduct a feasibility survey and finalize the design and layout of the fuel station. Works are expected to begin soon after the regional trade office gets approval from the National Land Commission. The fuel station is expected to be operational by the year end.