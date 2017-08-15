Poor chilli yield disappoints Thrimshing farmers

Aug 15, 2017

The farmers of Phungyung and Lam Pangthang villages of Thrimshing Gewog in Trashigang are not happy with the poor chilli harvest this season.

Forty eight-year-old Dupthob Zangmo from Phungyung village said it’s been a few years now since the chilli yield started declining. “All our hard work goes in vain,” she said. “This time, the harvest was not even enough for our own consumption.”

Another farmer, Khandu Wangmo, said they have started putting in less effort due to the declining harvest. “In the past, we used to harvest two to three sacks of chillies.”

The agriculture officials said the chilli plants were affected by a blight disease. The farmers were then provided with fungicide, which the officials said helped in improving the yield. The officials added the farmers were able to harvest chillies thrice this year.

Chillies from Thirmshing are among the first to hit the local market.