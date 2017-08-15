From housewives to fashion designers

Aug 15, 2017

Fashion designing is slowly gaining ground as a career field in Bhutan. It’s not just caught the attention of the young, aspiring designers but also that of others including housewives in Thimphu.

Driven by their love for designing clothes, a group of women, most of whom are housewives, devoted the past one year to learning the art of fashion and designing. These women showcased their creative works- from trendy coats to other contemporary outer wears- at a fashion show held in Thimphu yesterday.

As they immersed themselves into the world of fashion over the year, learning how to design stylish and chic outfits by giving a modern twist to hand-made Bhutanese textiles, the year-long experience was a dream come true for Tshewang Lhamo. “Design has always been my passion,” she said.

“This one year course really helped me to gain knowledge about designing and everything. So, I hope with the end of this course, I would be able to do something on my own,” added Tshewang Lhamo.

The training was no less exciting for other women. “I am a housewife and till now I did not get to experience things like this,” said Sonam Pelden. “The one year training course is really helpful. Now, I can design and stitch yathra coats on my own, which will fetch me a good price if I sell it.”

A local designer, Dorothy Gurung, facilitated the training with an intention to impart the designing skills she acquired from a foreigner back in 2005.

“If the Bhutanese people have to do fashion designing course, they have to go out of Bhutan and have to pay so much money, which some can’t afford especially the uneducated people and out of school youths,” said Dorothy Gurung.

Yesterday’s fashion show was a platform to boost the confidence of the women Dorothy trained and take their skills to a new level.