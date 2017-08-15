Indian community celebrates their Independence Day

Aug 15, 2017

The Indian community in Bhutan observed India’s 71st Independence Day at the Indian Embassy in Thimphu today.

The celebration began with the hoisting of the Indian National flag. The Indian Ambassador, Jaideep Sarkar, read out the Indian President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to the Nation.

Following the address, the Gyalpoi Zimpon offered Tashi Khadar, a ceremonial scarf to the Indian Ambassador on behalf of the Bhutanese government and the people. Senior government officials were in attendance at the celebration. It was on this day, in 1947, that India became an independent nation.