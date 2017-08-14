Graduates volunteer for social works in Thimphu

Aug 14, 2017

Graduates have formed a group to carry our various social service activities, as they wait for their civil service examination.

The group has been volunteering to do carry out activities like weeding in the fields to maintaining sanitation and cleaning toilets. And the number graduates joining the group has been increasing every day.

For the past few days, over 180 graduates have been volunteering to carry out weeding in the paddy fields above Tendrelthang in Thimphu. Officials from Farm Machinery Corporation Limited briefed the graduates and demonstrated on weeding.

“Most graduates are left idle between the preliminary and the main examination. We therefore organise such voluntary works to keep ourselves engaged. Moreover certificates are very important during the Royal Civil Service Examination. So we aim to accumulate such certificates as well,” the coordinator, Ngawang Tobgay told BBS.

Some volunteers said rendering social works in farms would infuse them with agricultural knowledge which might be helpful in future.

“It is very difficult to get jobs even if we are graduates. Later if we opt for farming we won’t regret as we already have the experience,” said a volunteer, Tshering Denkar.

Over 100 graduates are helping Bhutan Toilet Organization (BTO) to encourage people not to defecate in open and use toilets at Kuensel Phodrang where oral transmission of Kanjur is underway.

Over 400 graduates are engaged in various social services.