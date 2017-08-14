Three new species of snails found

Three more new species of snails have been discovered by a group of researchers from Bhutan and the Netherlands.

The three new species are named Rahula kleini, Rahula trongsaensis, and Erhaia wangchuki.

Rahula kleini was collected in 2015 from Monggar at an altitude of 2300 metres above sea level. It is small in size, round, and conical.

Rahula trongsaensis is named after Trongsa Dzongkhag as the species was found in Trongsa in 2015. It is smaller than Rahulakleiniis and conical in shape.

Erhaia wangchuki was collected from Thimphu and Wangdue Phodrang in 2015. This discovery of new species signifies the healthy biodiversity and good quality of water.

Another interesting discovery is the addition of a new plant species, Roscoea megalantha. It was collected from eastern Bhutan in 2014 at an elevation of 2200m. The plant has a flower with purple markings in the middle.

The study of snails and slugs is a collaborative project initiated about four years ago between National Biodiversity Centre, Ugyen Wangchuk Institute for Conservation and Environmental Research and the Naturalis, a biodiversity centre based in the Netherlands.

Today, Bhutan has over hundred species of snails.