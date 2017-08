Trashigang-Trashi Yangtse highway opens to traffic

Aug 14, 2017

The Trashigang-Trashi Yangtse highway opened to traffic after remaining closed for almost two days.

The block between Chazam in Trashigang and Dhosoom in Trashi Yangtse was cleared this afternoon. The road was blocked since August 12 following heavy rain in the area.

Meanwhile, motorists are requested to be cautious due to the falling boulders.